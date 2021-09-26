Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 45,850 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 3.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.23% of 3M worth $270,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

NYSE MMM opened at $181.04 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

