Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,086 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

