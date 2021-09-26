Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $798.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $798,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,425.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,418.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,353.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

