Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

