Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 228,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 671,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 459,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

