Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,574 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 3,372,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,548. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

