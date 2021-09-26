Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 963 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $151.23. 1,657,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,042. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

