Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.27 ($94.43).

Shares of BAS opened at €63.79 ($75.05) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

