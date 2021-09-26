Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $168.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

