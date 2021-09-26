Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $6,308.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019322 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.