Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Tops $55.23 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $55.23 million and $11.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Get Beam alerts:

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,552,880 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

