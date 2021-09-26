BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0006

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

