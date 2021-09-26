Belt Market Capitalization Achieves $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00103418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00132205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,255.14 or 0.99929784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.93 or 0.06960594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.88 or 0.00762101 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.