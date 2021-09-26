Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €228.42 ($268.73).

ALV stock opened at €192.34 ($226.28) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €209.78.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

