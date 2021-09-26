Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

