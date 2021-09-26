Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

