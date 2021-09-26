Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 3,462.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

