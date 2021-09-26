Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 90.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

