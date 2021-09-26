Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $360.15 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.14 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.32 and a 200 day moving average of $343.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

