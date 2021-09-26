Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 4,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The stock has a market cap of $536.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

