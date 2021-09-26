BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYSI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 1,263,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,793. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.