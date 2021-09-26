B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.93% of B&G Foods worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

