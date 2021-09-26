BHP Group Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,142,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

