Binamon Price Up 69.8% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00105109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,130.50 or 0.99794016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.07090999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00764040 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

