Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.69. Biogen posted earnings per share of $8.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.26.

Biogen stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.71. 814,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,846. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day moving average of $310.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

