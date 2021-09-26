BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $333.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

