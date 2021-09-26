Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255.55 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and $255.55 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $235.16 or 0.00545661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,095.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.43 or 0.01165842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00298388 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

