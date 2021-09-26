BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

