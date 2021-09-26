BlackHat (BLKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $1.72 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

