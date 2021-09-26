BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $288.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

