BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,768,944 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.23% of UGI worth $1,085,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

