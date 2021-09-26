BlackRock Inc. Buys 312,491 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.89% of Annaly Capital Management worth $979,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 123,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 45.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,270,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 706,080 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 76.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

