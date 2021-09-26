BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,067,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.