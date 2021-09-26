BlackRock Inc. Has $950.56 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alleghany worth $950,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alleghany by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Y opened at $630.72 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $496.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.83 and a 200-day moving average of $671.68.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

