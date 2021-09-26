BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Lessened by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.13 during trading hours on Friday. 249,145 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.