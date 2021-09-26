B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 568.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

BME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 559.30. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.