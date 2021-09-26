BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE ZDV opened at C$19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.67. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.53.

