BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ci Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.37.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 67.96.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

