BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,604 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $67.55 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

