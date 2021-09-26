Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 909.50 ($11.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 927.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 866.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

