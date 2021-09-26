BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

