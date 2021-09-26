Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $66.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BYD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

