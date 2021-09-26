Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $373.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $264.30 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

