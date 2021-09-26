Brian Phillips Purchases 9,000,000 Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider Brian Phillips bought 9,000,000 shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.66. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £43.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.20.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

