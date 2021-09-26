Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $7.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.39 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $504.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.47. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

