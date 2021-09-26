Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $549.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $504.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

