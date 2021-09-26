Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.64). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($33.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($22.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATXS shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,158,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

