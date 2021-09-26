Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,990,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,717. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

