Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 58,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. Employers has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

