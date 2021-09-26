Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $673.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

FFIV opened at $204.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

